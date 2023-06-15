‘A life well lived’: Davis General Store owner dies

CHARLOTTE — For most customers, every purchase from Davis General Store came with a priceless story from third-generation owner Silas Davis.

On Wednesday, the beloved owner’s family announced his passing on the store’s Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Silas Davis, owner of Davis General Store. While we are saddened by his passing we rejoice in a life well lived and an eternal home gained,” the post stated.

Dozens of friends, family and customers shared their condolences and memories of Davis on the post.

“Silas was an Icon,” one comment read. Another person wrote, “Silas was a great man and definitely one of a kind.”

Opened in 1908 by Davis’s grandfather and great-uncle, the north Charlotte store at 8940 Old Statesville Road, is one of Mecklenburg County’s designated historic landmarks.

It was also featured in scenes throughout the Cinemax series “Banshee.”

Davis took pride in sharing his family’s history with customers. His family, including his young grandchildren, often helped at the store as well.

According to the family, the 79-year-old had recently been hospitalized.

Funeral information for Davis was not available at the time of this report.

The store will be closed for the rest of the week.

