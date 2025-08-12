Local

Beloved restaurant to return after hiatus

By Charlotte Business Journal
Soul Gastrolounge (Melissa Key)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Soul Gastrolounge is ready for its next chapter after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lesa Kastanas plan to reopen the restaurant this month in a 4,700-square-foot space at The Pass in NoDa. Final permitting as well as staff and kitchen training are ongoing, with an opening date to be announced soon.

ALSO READ >> Raising Cane’s plans first local restaurant

“I’m excited it’s falling into place. When things stagnated, that was the hardest time,” says Andy Kastanas.

Adds Lesa Kastanas: “Honestly, it feels like a miracle.”

The new restaurant is at 4110 Raleigh Ave., just steps away from the Sugar Creek Station on the Lynx Blue Line light rail. The 260,000-square-foot, mixed-use development by Third & Urban has office, retail and upscale multifamily.

VIDEO: Soul Gastrolounge announces long-awaited relocation to NoDa

Soul Gastrolounge announces long-awaited relocation to NoDa

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read