Beloved restaurant to return after hiatus

CHARLOTTE — Soul Gastrolounge is ready for its next chapter after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lesa Kastanas plan to reopen the restaurant this month in a 4,700-square-foot space at The Pass in NoDa. Final permitting as well as staff and kitchen training are ongoing, with an opening date to be announced soon.

“I’m excited it’s falling into place. When things stagnated, that was the hardest time,” says Andy Kastanas.

Adds Lesa Kastanas: “Honestly, it feels like a miracle.”

The new restaurant is at 4110 Raleigh Ave., just steps away from the Sugar Creek Station on the Lynx Blue Line light rail. The 260,000-square-foot, mixed-use development by Third & Urban has office, retail and upscale multifamily.

