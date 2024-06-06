Benefit concert being held in Cornelius for families of fallen officers

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A concert this weekend in Cornelius is planning good tunes for a good cause.

BoatYard Lake Norman is hosting the Back the Blue Benefit Concert on Saturday.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, proceeds will be donated to the families of the four officers who were killed in a shooting that happened in April. The concert organizers will also make a donation to the Cornelius Police Department.

The lineup includes bands that appeal to a variety of tastes, including tribute bands to the Eagles, Zac Brown Band, and Fleetwood Mac.

Kelly Weeks, the wife of Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, will introduce the concert and make special announcements throughout the show.

Doors to the concert open at noon on Saturday, and the show goes from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can buy tickets to the concert at this link.

