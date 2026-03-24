Berger concedes primary race after three weeks of recounts

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s longtime Senate leader conceded on Tuesday in his primary race after three weeks of recounting votes.

Phil Berger has served in the state Senate since 2000 and as Senate leader since 2011.

He lost his Republican primary to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page by 23 votes.

The seat represents Rockingham and Guilford counties.

Berger congratulated Page on his victory and said he will support all Republican Senate candidates. Page said he is now focused on winning in November.

Senate Leader Phil Berger concedes. Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page will be the GOP nominee in Senate District 26. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 24, 2026

Statement from Page:

“I appreciate Senator Berger’s call earlier today and his concession. I’m grateful for his years of service to our state, and I thank him for wishing me the best moving forward.

“This was a hard-fought campaign, and I’m honored that the voters of Guilford and Rockingham counties placed their trust in me.

“Now it’s time for our community to come together and focus on winning in November.”

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