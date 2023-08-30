Man gifted with new wheelchair-accessible van

CHARLOTTE — A man who has used a wheelchair for 30 years was gifted a new wheelchair-accessible van as a surprise on Wednesday.

Lisa Sexton, the executive director of All Things Possible, said Jerome Alexander has been in a wheelchair since he was shot by mistake over 30 years ago.

“He is the most optimistic person,” Sexton said. “He is just a really good guy. He works in the community, he’s not just a person that sits around and says ‘poor me.’”

All Things Possible gifts wheelchair vans to families in need.

“It’s life-changing for me and it’s helping me to stay mobile in the community,” Alexander said.

