The best and worst times to drive over Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTE — AAA Carolinas expects over 2 million North Carolinians to drive at least 50 miles during the Thanksgiving holiday season, which runs from Tuesday to Monday.

To help alleviate congestion and avoid the delays, here are the best and worst times to hit the roads.

Tuesday: Worst travel time between noon and 9 p.m. Best travel time before noon.

Wednesday: Worst travel time between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Best travel time before 11 a.m.

Thanksgiving Day: Minimal traffic throughout the day.

Friday: Worst travel time between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Best travel time before 11 a.m.

Saturday: Worst travel time between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Best travel time before 10 a.m.

Sunday: Worst travel time between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Best travel time before 11 a.m.

Monday: Worst travel time between noon and 8 p.m. Best travel time before 8 p.m.

