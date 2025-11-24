Storm to bring rain showers and colder temps for Thanksgiving travel

CHARLOTTE — We are tracking a storm system that is going to bring colder air and some rain showers for Thanksgiving travel, said meteorologist Joe Puma.

We’ll see this system move in from the west Tuesday afternoon and rain showers will continue into the overnight hours.

Those who are heading out on the roads Tuesday should be prepared for slow downs and off-and-on showers. The impact from this system is really going to be for people on the roads.

The system is expected to bring a minimal impact to air travel.

Heads up, friends! Some Holiday travel issues coming our way. Showers will get going tomorrow around noon. Be careful getting to your Holiday destination!! pic.twitter.com/623yLOLahN — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) November 24, 2025

The rain should subside Wednesday afternoon and then we will see temps plummet from the 70s Wednesday to the low-50s Thanksgiving. Highs will drop into the 40s for highs on Friday.

The best and worst times to drive over Thanksgiving holiday

