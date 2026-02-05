Beware of fake ticket scams ahead of UNC-Duke basketball game

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians about a potential ticket sale scam ahead of the UNC-Duke men’s basketball game on Saturday.

The warning comes as fraudulent social media posts on platforms like TikTok offer tickets under the guise of family emergencies. The scammers then request non-refundable payments through peer-to-peer apps, such as Venmo or Zelle, before sending fake tickets to unsuspecting fans.

“The UNC-Duke rivalry is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the country,” Jackson said. “Scammers are trying to exploit that excitement to trick fans into purchasing fake tickets. We want everyone to enjoy the game, not lose their hard-earned money to a scam.”

Attorney General Jackson urges fans to take the following precautions leading up to the game:

Only buy tickets from reputable platforms and verify the URL in your browser, looking for a lock icon and a web address starting with “https.”

Use a credit card rather than a debit card to better protect your payment.

Beware of sob stories that could be aimed to lower your guard.

Check the refund policy with sellers.

Know the law. If purchasing tickets in person, North Carolina prohibits charging more than $3 over the face value of the ticket.

If you have concerns about your ticket purchase or the seller, complaints can be filed with the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division.

