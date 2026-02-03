Gastonia residents targeted after winter storm with latest phone scam

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia officials are warning of a new phone scam targeting residents on the city’s electric service.

According to a release from the Gastonia Police Department, the scammers claim power will be shut off unless payment for a past due bill is made immediately.

Officials say the scammers may try to capitalize on recent winter weather by using storm-related concerns, such as service disruptions or high energy usage, to pressure customers into making quick payments. During these calls, police say the fraudsters often tell customers they have as little as 30 minutes to pay or face disconnection.

While some of these calls may appear to come from a local phone number, called ID information is easy to spoof and should not be relied upon as proof that a call is legitimate.

The City of Gastonia reinforces that it does not demand immediate payment over the phone or threaten shutoff within minutes.

If you receive one of these scam calls, officials recommend that you:

Hang up the phone immediately.

Do not provide personal or payment information.

Do not make any payment.

Report the call to the city’s electric utility customer support line.

