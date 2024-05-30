Beware of text message scam saying you owe toll lanes

CHARLOTTE — Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke is warning consumers to watch out for text messages that claim they owe money for the toll lanes.

The ID Theft Resource Center is the driving force behind the warning.

According to the organization, the texts may sound convincing and mention North Carolina specifically.

However, Stoogenke said if you think there is a chance you could owe toll money, you should always ask the Turnpike Authority directly.

