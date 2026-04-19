Crews respond to brush fire in Stallings, remind residents of burn ban

STALLINGS, N.C. — Wesley Chapel Fire crews responded to a fire in Stallings alongside the Stallings Fire Department to help with a rapidly spreading fire.

Crews responded to the brush fire near Chestnut Lane and Strawberry Road early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire was spreading through the brush and was threatening nearby structures.

The two agencies were able to control and extinguish the fires after coordinated efforts and the deployment of deck guns. All hot spots were fully extinguished, crews said.

Officials with the Wesley Chapel Fire Department reminded residents that fire risks are high across the state, and the county remains under a burn ban.

Residents cannot burn anything outdoors, including yard debris and trash, as they can spread quickly in dry conditions.

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