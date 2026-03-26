Chaos erupts in York County courtroom after teen’s plea

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Chaos broke out in a York County courtroom Wednesday as 17‑year‑old Dye’Shohn Krepps pleaded guilty as an adult to voluntary manslaughter in the 2024 killing of 21‑year‑old Jai’Shaun Young.

Krepps, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, received a negotiated 13‑year prison sentence, according to the Herald.

Supporters of both Krepps and Young clashed in the Moss Justice Center courtroom, prompting deputies and probation officers to intervene and escort several people out.

The disruption happened while Young’s mother delivered an emotional statement, describing her son as a talented musician and father whose life was stolen.

Prosecutors said Krepps admitted to firing a gun during the incident but claimed he didn’t believe he shot Young.

Although multiple shots were fired and others were present, no additional suspects have been charged.

Krepps’ attorney argued he has been unfairly singled out and that the actual shooter remains at large.

A Family Court judge transferred Krepps to adult court earlier in the week as part of the plea agreement.

He will receive credit for the time he has already served in juvenile custody.

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Family, police plead for justice in killing of man ambushed in York

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