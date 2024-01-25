Bicyclist hurt after being hit in a car in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A bicyclist has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Albemarle Road near Cresswind Boulevard.

MEDIC said the bicyclist was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made or if any charges have been filed.

VIDEO: Bicyclist killed by drunk driver hours after his father died, family says

Bicyclist killed by drunk driver hours after his father died, family says

©2024 Cox Media Group