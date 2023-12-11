Drunk driver hit and killed bicyclist in Lenoir, police say

LENOIR, N.C. — Police in Lenoir say a drunk driver hit and killed a man on a bicycle early Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 321 near Ideal Drive. Police said Nathan Daniel Smith was killed.

The driver, Christopher Murillo, was charged the same day.

Murillo appeared before a judge Monday morning in Lenoir. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty tried to ask him several questions afterward but he didn’t say a word.

Police said Smith was riding a bicycle in the outside lane of Highway 321 early Sunday morning when he was struck by Murillo.

Murillo is charged with felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

According to court documents, Murillo “stated he consumed alcohol prior to being involved in the collision” and “performed negatively on field sobriety testing.”

Police got a search warrant for a blood sample from Murillo but we do not know the results, the documents say.

Police told Faherty their investigation is not over at this point and they have more work to do on the case.

Murillo is scheduled to be back in court early next year.

