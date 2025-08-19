Big 22: Ashbrook Linebacker Caleb Gordon

CHARLOTTE — Ashbrook linebacker Caleb Gordon knows what it’s like to start from the bottom. In Gordon’s one year with North Gaston, the team had zero wins.

The hard days turned into success after a strong playoff run with Ashbrook last year. And now Gordon is hoping for one last run in the playoffs before he heads to Arkansas, where he is committed to play next season.

