Big 22: Corvian Community Defensive Lineman Nate Kamba

CHARLOTTE — Nate Kamba’s first passion wasn’t football, but it’s the one that has all eyes on him.

>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page

Kamba is a former soccer player turned defensive lineman for Corvian Community and is now one of the top-ranked players in the class of 2027. He has offers from UNC, South Carolina, Ohio State, and more.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9 highlights Kamba’s young but sucessfull high school football career.

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9’s Big 22 throughout August. Tune into Channel 9 each day to see local stars featured.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group