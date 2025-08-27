Big 22: Lincolnton Linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield

Just one descion changed the course of Lincolnton Linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield’s high school footbal career after he took a leap by changing schools and positions.

Once he made the change, the college offers starting to roll in.

Mayield, only a junior, had a busy offseason on the recruiting trial. He has offers from the likes of Alabama, Southern Cal and more.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

