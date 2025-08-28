Big 22: Mooresville Defensive End Jace McCallum

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9’s latest Big 22 Player to Watch is starting his senior season as the new kid. But plenty of people already know his name.

Mooresville Defensive End Jace McCallum, a former standout at Hickory Ridge, is getting a fresh start with a new team.

McCallum has his sights set on one last successful season before playing football at Vanderbilt University.

VIDEO: Channel 9's Big 22 players to watch 2025

