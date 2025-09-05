Big 22: Northwestern Safety Tamarion Watkins

Northwestern Safety Tamarion Watkins hails from Rock Hill, a city known for its football.
The senior safety has looked up to many players, but especially his two brothers who have state championships. Watkins hopes to add their legacy.
>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page
>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9 highlights Waktins and his quest for a title.
Voting has started for the Big 22 Player of the Year. You can vote by clicking here.
VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025
©2025 Cox Media Group