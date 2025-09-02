Big 22: Providence Day Wide Receiver Gordon Sellars

Channel 9’s latest Big 22 Player To Watch has one more year left in high school but is already committed to Clemson.

>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page

Providence Day Wide Receiver Gordon Sellars has only been playing his position for a couple of years, but that may be a surprise to people who watch him play.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9’s Phil Orban highlights Gordon Sellars.

Channel 9’s Big 22 previews are coming to a close with just three more players left.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group