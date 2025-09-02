Local

Big 22: Providence Day Wide Receiver Gordon Sellars

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Channel 9’s latest Big 22 Player To Watch has one more year left in high school but is already committed to Clemson.

Providence Day Wide Receiver Gordon Sellars has only been playing his position for a couple of years, but that may be a surprise to people who watch him play.

Channel 9’s Big 22 previews are coming to a close with just three more players left.

