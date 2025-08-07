Big 22: South Point Quarterback Patrick Blee

CHARLOTTE — South Point quarterback Patrick Blee is getting ready to start his 4th and final season with the Red Raiders after being thrown in the starting role as a freshman.

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9’s Big 22 and starting with Blee.

