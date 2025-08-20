Big 22: Weddington Defensive Lineman Aiden Harris

CHARLOTTE — Weddington defensive linemen Aiden Harris has always had a shadow on the field: his twin brother.

But he has made a name for himself while playing high school football and is today’s Big 22 Player to Watch.

>>Click here to check out Channel 9’s High School Football Page

“It just makes me better,” Harris said. “That’s just something that I always wanted...To go against people that are going to make me better.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, Harris talks with Channel 9 about his journey to becoming a top high school prospect.

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9’s Big 22 throughout August. Tune into Channel 9 each day to see local stars featured.

VIDEO: Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

Channel 9’s Big 22 players to watch 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group