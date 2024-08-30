Big 22: Weddington defensive lineman Trajen Odom

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Weddington High School defensive lineman Trajen Odom is a big-time player who’s new to Charlotte with an NFL pedigree. The Ohio State University commit has stepped right in alongside his talented teammates after transferring from Panther Creek High School in Wake County.

We're profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9′s Big 22.

