FORECAST: 2 inches of rain for the metro

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in for a wet week of weather in the Carolinas. Flood Watches are up for the mountains and foothills.
  • These are the areas that could see 4+ inches of rain.
  • In addition to the heavy rain threat, we may also see some strong storms tomorrow evening, mainly in our Western and Southern counties.
  • The main threats are high winds, but a low tornado threat cannot be ruled out.
  • Heavy rain begins this evening through Wednesday morning
  • Major warm-up late week

The rain showers will continue into Wednesday before we really heat things up late this week.

