FORECAST: 2 inches of rain for the metro

FORECAST:
- We are in for a wet week of weather in the Carolinas. Flood Watches are up for the mountains and foothills.
- These are the areas that could see 4+ inches of rain.
- In addition to the heavy rain threat, we may also see some strong storms tomorrow evening, mainly in our Western and Southern counties.
- The main threats are high winds, but a low tornado threat cannot be ruled out.
- Heavy rain begins this evening through Wednesday morning
- Major warm-up late week
The rain showers will continue into Wednesday before we really heat things up late this week.
