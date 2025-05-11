FORECAST: 2 inches of rain for the metro

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a wet week of weather in the Carolinas. Flood Watches are up for the mountains and foothills.

These are the areas that could see 4+ inches of rain.

In addition to the heavy rain threat, we may also see some strong storms tomorrow evening, mainly in our Western and Southern counties.

The main threats are high winds, but a low tornado threat cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rain begins this evening through Wednesday morning

Major warm-up late week

The rain showers will continue into Wednesday before we really heat things up late this week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group