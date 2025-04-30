Local

Lancaster County scales back $900K road project, eyes cheaper options

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Rise Lane is a dead-end road serving 17 homes in Indian Land. County council debated whether an effort to improve the road is worth taxpayers’ dollars. (TRACY KIMBALL/The Herald)
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County is scaling back its plans for a nearly $1 million road project that would benefit less than two dozen homes.

According to the Herald, Indian Land residents on the dead-end road, Rise Lane, were promised it would be widened years ago.

The project was going to cost $900,000 for 17 homes.

Now, the county council voted to focus on two alternative options to reduce costs. One of which would widen the road by two feet.

