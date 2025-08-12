Big 22: Weddington linebacker TJ Davis

CHARLOTTE — Weddington linebacker Thomas Davis Jr., better known as TJ, is going into the new season with a completely different perspective and a new role.

Davis is making the move to middle linebacker after playing outside linebacker prior to this season.

