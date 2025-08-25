Big 22: West Charlotte athlete Ki’Anthony Cotton

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9’s latest Big 22 Player to Watch is a familiar name: 2024 finalist Ki’Anthony Cotton.

The West Charlotte athlete was a key part of West Charlotte’s state title run last season and is looking to help the team succeed again in his senior season before going to Duke.

