Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts summit for impactful youth mentoring

CHARLOTTE — January mentoring month and community leaders are coming together to figure out how to better serve young people.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas is hosting a mentoring summit Thursday.

The 2026 Impactful Youth Mentoring Summit will include workshops and panel discussions about how to effectively keep kids out of trouble. One panel will dive into careers that don’t require college degrees.

“I call it investing in a child’s tomorrow, today,” said Donna Dunlap, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. “And as opposed that child engaging in risky behaviors that might lead to the juvenile justice system, or them dropping out of school, or them not going to school, it’s just that safety net with that mentor.”

The summit will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the UNCC Dubois Center.

