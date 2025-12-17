Hornets’ Grant Williams surprises Big Brothers Big Sisters kids with VIP shopping spree

CHARLOTTE — Kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas were treated to a VIP shopping experience thanks to Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams.

The Charlotte native partnered with Macy’s on Tuesday to surprise the “Littles” with a $500 gift card

Several of his teammates tagged along to help them shop, finding gifts for themselves and their families.

“It’s been really, really fun,” Williams said. “We’ve been able to get a lot of really cool things for family members but also some gifts for the kids and the ‘Littles.’”

Williams also provided a $50 Macy’s gift card for their mentors, also known as “Bigs,” through the Grant Williams Family Foundation.

