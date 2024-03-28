The Big Read in Charlotte encourages literacy in community

CHARLOTTE — The National Endowment for the Arts is taking action to get more people to read.

Books compete with technology for our attention, so the public is invited to join The Big Read in Charlotte where everyone is encouraged to read the same book.

The Gantt Center in Uptown Charlotte is hosting five months of free events sponsored by the NEA to help the community better understand ourselves and each other through the power of a shared reading experience, organizers said.

“We hope these programs will reach out to people to get them engaged,” said Barbara Evans, with The Big Read Charlotte. “It may be a panel discussion, arts, or music. So we try to come at them through a variety of perspectives to highlight the literature.”

The chosen book is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyassi.

The author is coming to Charlotte at the end of June.

Click here for more information.

