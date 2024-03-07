Big residential development shot down

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Board of Commissioners unanimously denied a Charlotte real estate firm’s plans for a major residential project in the Iredell County town.

Cambridge Properties sought to rezone and annex 64.4 acres at Kistler Farm and Rocky River roads to allow for a project with 299 residential units.

The board struck down the rezoning request at its March 4 meeting, and Cambridge then withdrew its annexation application. The action immediately followed a public hearing that saw residents pack the meeting chamber, mostly in opposition of the project.

Cambridge had proposed to develop 182 attached townhomes and 117 detached homes at the site. The project was named Witherspoon Woods.

