MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It’s starting to turn into walking weather, but residents around Bellingham Park in Mooresville won’t be able to stroll through a nearby greenway for the next few months.

Starting Monday, access to part of Dye Creek Greenway will close for construction. The Town says construction crews will start bringing in equipment at the entrance of Bellingham Park.

Greenway construction shuts down part of park in Mooresville A map detailing which parts of the greenway will be closed during construction starting Monday, February 26.

This portion of work focuses on expanding the greenway from one mile to two. At it’s completion, Dye Creek will be a 2.25-mile greenway path from Bellingham Park to Johnson Dairy Road.

The Town says eventually, the trailheads at Johnson Dairy Road & Bellingham Park will give direct public access to the greenway.

Neighborhood access at River Birch Circle will also close to residents.

A reopening date for this phase hasn’t been set yet, bu the whole project should wrap up in the fall of 2025.

Greenway access by the baseball fields will stay open.

