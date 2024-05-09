Bike 2 DC: Law enforcement cyclists to trek to Washington to honor fallen officers

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of law enforcement officers will start their trek on Thursday to bike hundreds of miles honoring fallen officers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department employees and officers from other agencies are taking part in the Bike 2 DC ride.

About 50 cyclists will bike 500 miles from Charlotte to Washington only stopping to eat and sleep.

They will honor the four officers killed last week in east Charlotte, including CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer.

“This year, our cyclists will be pedaling his public order, his mountain bike, along with his helmet and his vest that carries his number, and those riders will take turns riding his bicycle in memory of him,” said Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Hulsey, CMPD.

Anyone can cheer on the cyclists when they start their trek, which will start at 8 p.m. Thursday at CMPD headquarters.

They’re set to arrive in Washington on Sunday.

