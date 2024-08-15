Biker rescued from trail through Catawba County woods

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A biker hurt while riding trails in Catawba County was rescued from the woods Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the Hickory area, near Geitner Park.

Firefighters found the rider quickly and got to work pulling him out of the woods.

The rider was removed from the woods safely and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty their training and pre-planning helped them during the rescue.

