Caldwell County road reopens after deadly crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Caldwell County south of Lenoir.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Beecher Anderson Road at Ted Seehorn Drive.

Authorities believe a 1999 Ford F-150 was driving along Beecher Anderson Road when it came up to a 2004 Chevrolet truck stopped in the northbound lane, waiting to turn left. The Ford didn’t slow down enough and collided with the Chevy, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford, 45-year-old Jeremy Allan Wilson, died at the scene. Two passengers in the truck with him were taken to a local hospital. Neither of their injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.

The Chevy’s driver was also taken to the hospital but his injuries weren’t life-threatening either.

The road was shut down for more than an hour as troopers investigated.

Investigators don’t think impairment led to the crash.

The highway patrol said no charges will be filed in the case.

(WATCH BELOW: 10 years, still no arrests for deadly hit-and-run in Catawba County)

10 years, still no arrests for deadly hit-and-run in Catawba County





©2024 Cox Media Group