Bill Belichick sets the record straight to reports of wanting out at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Today Bill Belichick set the record straight to reports he wants out at UNC.

The UNC head football coach began his statements reiterating he’s in it for the long haul.

“It’s a learning curve, and we’re all in it together,” Belichick said.

Last week, rumblings around Belichick’s future in Chapel Hill got increasingly louder as struggles on the filed and concerns about the culture of the team turned negative, just five games into the season.

“I don’t know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that, but I think anybody that’s around it on a daily basis would see that I’m sure the players all see the improvement they’re making,” Belichick said.

He also denied his team has a locker room problem.

Belichick asked for patience after a 2-3 record to start the season.

Carolina’s next game is against California on Friday.

