Bill restricting third‑party lawsuit funding heads to governor

A bill that would change who is allowed to fund lawsuits in North Carolina is now on Governor Josh Stein’s desk.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have passed the Prohibit Litigations Act, which would ban third parties from paying for someone’s legal costs in exchange for a share of any winnings.

The measure includes exceptions for pro bono work and traditional contingency‑fee arrangements.

Only one lawmaker in either chamber voted against the bill. It now awaits the governor’s decision.

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