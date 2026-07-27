FORECAST: Strong storms possible Tuesday with damaging winds, hail

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Strong to severe storms could develop Tuesday, with our area under a slight risk of severe weather.
- The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but the forecast hinges on what happens during the morning hours.
- Some weather models show a line of showers moving through late Tuesday morning.
- If that happens, it could limit instability and reduce the risk for stronger storms later in the day.
- However, if the skies remain mostly sunny through the morning, conditions could become more favourable for severe storms to develop in the afternoon and evening.
- Once the storm system moves out, the forecast calls for a return to typical summer weather, with highs in the low 90s and continued hot and humid conditions through the rest of the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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