FORECAST: Strong storms possible Tuesday with damaging winds, hail

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Strong to severe storms could develop Tuesday, with our area under a slight risk of severe weather.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but the forecast hinges on what happens during the morning hours.

Some weather models show a line of showers moving through late Tuesday morning.

If that happens, it could limit instability and reduce the risk for stronger storms later in the day.

However, if the skies remain mostly sunny through the morning, conditions could become more favourable for severe storms to develop in the afternoon and evening.

Once the storm system moves out, the forecast calls for a return to typical summer weather, with highs in the low 90s and continued hot and humid conditions through the rest of the week.

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