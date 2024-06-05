Bill that would modify ‘Raise the Age’ laws heads to NC governor’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. — A juvenile justice modification bill is now heading to the desk of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

House Bill 834 has now passed both the House and Senate. If Cooper signs it into law, any 16 or 17-year-olds who are charged with things like murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and even larceny would automatically start in adult court.

This would roll back some of Raise the Age laws, in which 16 and 17-year-olds were charged as juveniles for all crimes. Currently, if charged with Class A through G felonies, a juvenile would only go to adult court after an indictment or a finding of probable cause.

