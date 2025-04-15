Billboards target solar manufacturer over safety concerns

FORT MILL, S.C. — A group of Fort Mill citizens, upset about solar manufacturing company Silfab, have posted billboards speaking out against the company.

Both billboards are posted on Highway 21, near Logistics Lane in Fort Mill. One sign calls Silfab a “Toxic Chemical Site” and says the plant will be within one mile of 12 schools.

The group Citizens for Governmental Integrity posted the billboards.

On its website, Silfab Solar said, “When the company moved into the light industrial zone, schools were not allowed to be built in these zones. There was a decision by the York County Council to rezone our area to allow a school to be built. Our other facilities are next to bodies of water and in the middle of urban areas. Our safety protocols have kept environments and the people around our facility safe.”

The company also said it has taken best-in-class steps to reduce any risk to employees, their families, and neighboring communities. Materials used during their assembly processes can all be found in household products.

Silfab Solar was approved to assemble solar cells and solar modules in December 2022 by York County.

VIDEO: National Pediatric Health Group joins debate over schools being built near Silfab Solar in Fort Mill

National Pediatric Health Group joins debate over schools being built near Silfab Solar in Fort Mill

©2025 Cox Media Group