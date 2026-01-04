Billy Graham Rapid Response team deployed to Swiss bar fire

CHARLOTTE — The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team deployed chaplains to Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday after a fire during New Year’s Eve celebrations killed at least 40 people.

Swiss President Alain Berset described the fire as one of the worst tragedies in Swiss history, with many of those killed being young people. The response team chaplains said they will provide emotional and spiritual care to those affected, assisting families coping with sudden loss.

The chaplains have begun their work, providing comfort and hope to those mourning the loss of loved ones in the tragedy. Josh Holland, vice president of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Global, said.

“What unfolded in Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve has left families and loved ones facing sudden and unimaginable loss,” Holland said.

The team has recently responded to international incidents or conflicts, such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and recent events following the terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

