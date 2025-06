CHARLOTTE — The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is sending chaplains to West Virginia.

The team will provide aid after a flash flood swamped the area of Ohio County.

Those chaplains are expected to arrive later this week.

They have been specifically trained to provide emotional and spiritual support in times of crisis.

