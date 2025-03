The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is deploying to areas hit hard by tornados last weekend.

Several areas saw extensive damage.

Crisis-trained chaplains arrived in Missouri and Oklahoma on Wednesday.

They will be providing spiritual and emotional care to those affected by the destruction.

The storms are blamed for at least 42 deaths across several states.

