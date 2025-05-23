Billy Joel cancels tour, including Charlotte show, due to health diagnosis

CHARLOTTE — Billy Joel has announced he will be canceling all scheduled concerts via social media Friday afternoon.

Joel said the cancellations were due to a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus.

He said his condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with his hearing, vision, and balance.

Joel went on to say he is grateful for the support he has received from his fans during this time.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” said Billy Joel.

Joel was set to play at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 3.

Ticket holders will not need to take any action to receive a refund.

It will be automatically processed back to the original payment used for the purchase.

