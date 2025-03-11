Billy Joel, Sting concert at Bank of America Stadium rescheduled to 2026

CHARLOTTE — Music fans eager to see Billy Joel and Sting in Charlotte will have to hold on to their tickets until next year.

The show scheduled for May 10 at Bank of America Stadium has been rescheduled to July 3, 2026.

On Tuesday, Joel posted on his social media accounts that he is recovering from recent surgery and undergoing physical therapy.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” the post read. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

According to the post, all tickets purchased for the original date will automatically be valid for the rescheduled show.

