Billy Joel, Sting announce concert at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Billy Joel and Sting are headlining a big show next year at Bank of America Stadium.

Tepper Sports and Entertainment made the announcement Thursday, bringing the “Uptown Girl” singer to Uptown Charlotte along with the lead singer of one of the best-selling rock bands in the world.

The show is happening May 10, 2025. Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Billy Joel is the fourth best-selling solo artist in the world, with hits including “The Longest Time,” “Vienna,” “Still Rock and Roll to Me,” and “Piano Man.”

Sting has sold more than 100 million albums as a solo artist and with The Police, and he’s won a total of 17 Grammy Awards.

Billy Joel has played The Bank before, he was last in the Queen City in April 2022 and played for the stadium crowd. It’s been a bit longer since Sting last performed in Charlotte - his last show in town was in September 2004 at the PNC Music Pavilion (then known as the Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre).

This is the second show announced at Bank of America Stadium for 2025. Metallica is bringing its M72 World Tour to the stadium on May 31.

The next concert slated for The Bank is Morgan Wallen’s “One Night At A Time Tour” on Oct. 18-19.

You can get information about tickets at this link.

