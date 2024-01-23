Cirque du Soleil returns to Charlotte this summer with ‘Corteo’

CHARLOTTE — After a nearly month-long run this winter with “Bazzar,” Cirque du Soleil is returning to Charlotte this summer with one of its best-loved productions.

“Corteo” will be performed at Bojangles Coliseum for six shows only from Aug. 1-4.

Since it first premiered in April 2005, the show has entertained more than 10 million spectators in 20 countries on four continents.

“Corteo,” which means cortege in Italian, is described as a joyous procession and festive parade imagined by a clown.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage for “Corteo” will be in the center of the arena giving a unique perspective of the show.

Tickets start at $64 and are on sale at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Show times are listed below:

Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

