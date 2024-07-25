Black bear spotted climbing tree in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — A black bear has been spotted climbing a tree at a home in Morganton Wednesday morning.

Andrea Johnston told the Morganton Herald that the bear made a pit stop on Vine Arden Road just before 10 a.m.

Johnston said she caught the bear on camera climbing a tree at her grandmother’s house near the old Jett Express convenience store.

The bear snacked on some birdseed before it seemed to play a round of peek-a-boo with Johnston, climbing the tree and poking its head around the trunk while it watched Johnston record, according to the Morganton Herald.

VIDEO: Black bear caught on camera roaming through Burke County

