Deputy Superintendent Balknight takes helm amid CMS leadership change

CHARLOTTE — Dr. Crystal Hill, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, has been placed on paid leave, prompting Deputy Superintendent Dr. Melissa Balknight to temporarily assume leadership of the nation’s 16th largest school district.

The change comes at a critical time, approximately two months before the first day of school.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board initiated an investigation into administrative and operational oversight matters, though specific details have not been released.

Balknight, who previously oversaw the district’s day-to-day operations as deputy superintendent, is now leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools through its summer preparations for the new school year.

The board stated the allegations against Hill are concerning.

A week ago, the school board placed Hill on paid leave, reporting that allegations regarding administrative and operational oversight were concerning, but did not share further details.

Hill stated in a release last Friday that she has not been told what specific concerns prompted the investigation.

“I am not aware of any conduct on my part that falls short of the standards I have held myself to,” Hill said.

Dr. Balknight brings 30 years of experience in public education to her temporary leadership role. “My life’s work has been public education; I have 30 years in public education,” Balknight said.

With her expanded responsibilities, Balknight is now supporting more of the operations side of the house and human resources.

She is leading the district during what she describes as a busy period, emphasizing that summer break is anything but.

“This is our event planning season, so everyone here is working fast and furious to make sure that we’re ready to open schools,” Balknight said.

She also reassured parents about the transition, stating, “I would say that we have opened school together as a leadership team a couple of summers now, and so the work hasn’t stopped, the work hasn’t changed, we know what to do.”

Balknight’s primary focus for the summer is ensuring every student enters a classroom with a highly qualified teacher this fall.

“My focus is to make sure that every student goes into a classroom this fall with a highly qualified teacher,” Balknight said.

She also highlighted the goal of providing comprehensive support for a smooth school opening.

“The goal is to make sure that we have all the wraparound support needed to ensure that we have a smooth opening of school,” she added.

Despite the senior-level shake-up, Balknight emphasized the dedication of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ leadership, from principals to central office executives.

“We’re gonna continue to move on, we haven’t skipped a beat, we’re gonna continue to serve students, we have a formula that we believe works,” Balknight said.

The first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is approximately two months away.

Hill stated she looks forward to the conclusion of the review and to continuing to serve the students, educators, and families of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

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