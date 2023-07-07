Black bear caught on camera roaming through Burke County

VALDESE, N.C. — A black bear has been spotted several times in Burke County.

The bear has torn up gardens and gotten into trash all over the town of Valdese. Most recently, it was spotted at the walking trail right next to Valdese Elementary School.

School was out because of summer break, so there weren’t any children on campus when the bear was spotted.

Video shared by Josh Norwood with Channel 9 shows the black bear running across the field next to the school. The area is a couple blocks from downtown and has a walking track and a field children play on.

Less than a mile away, more photos taken of the bear showed it had gotten into several trashcans in town.

North Carolina Wildlife estimates the bear weighs less than 200 pounds. They’re encouraging people to secure trash cans and bird feeders right now, hoping the bear will move out of the more populated areas of Valdese.

(WATCH BELOW: NC man fights off bear to protect dog)

NC man fights off bear to protect dog

©2023 Cox Media Group